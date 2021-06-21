Toledo police officers smash window to rescue children from hot car

Officers were forced to break a window when attempts to unlock the doors were unsuccessful.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two children had to be rescued from a hot car Sunday afternoon in west Toledo.

Toledo Police responded to the 5700 block of Talmadge Road about 5:30 p.m. where two children were locked inside a vehicle not running. Officers noticed two kids in car seats who were crying and sweating, according to a police report.

After attempts to unlock the doors were unsuccessful, officers were ordered to smash the window. The front passenger window was broken, but doors still could not be unlocked.

Officers reached into the rear of the vehicle and opened a rear door. The children were taken to air conditioning and given water. They did not require medical attention.