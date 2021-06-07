Sisters charged with firing BB gun at homeless people in Cincinnati

The shooting caused minor injuries to the people hit by the pellets.

Two sisters have been charged with shooting at homeless people with an air rifle from a car in Cincinnati, though they have not been arrested.

Police say 29-year-old Brittany Hopper and 28-year-old Kelsey Hopper have been charged with three counts of assault for firing a BB gun at two people in the Over-The-Rhine neighborhood early in the morning on June 3.

The police have asked the siblings to turn themselves in.

The police department had released surveillance footage showing the car pulling up to a group of people lying on the sidewalk. At least two people are visible in the footage holding an air rifle out of the car window at different times.

NEED HELP IDENTIFYING: In the early morning hours of June 3rd, the people seen in this video targeted homeless people throughout OTR by shooting them with a BB gun. This specific incident occurred at 1615 Republic Street. The car is a light colored 4-door sedan with a dark hood. pic.twitter.com/TEC46juv7O — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) June 4, 2021

The car has been impounded, police said, but not before someone spray-painted the hood seemingly to attempt to prevent it from being identified.