The number is the total amount of initial and continued jobless claims.

Residents in Ohio filed 274,215 jobless claims in the past week, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).

ODJFS says Ohio residents filed 36,327 initial jobless claims last week.

This figure is 237,888 less than the peak reported earlier this year.



The number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio in the last 38 weeks is more than the combined amount of initial claims filed over the last four years.

ODJFS reports that Ohio residents filed 271,518 continued jobless claims last week, which is 504,784 fewer, or about 35% of the peak total claims filed earlier this year.

According to ODJFS, 253,598 Ohio residents received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance in the past week.

In the past 38 weeks, ODJFS has given out more than $7.4 billion worth of unemployment payments to more than 859,000 Ohio residents. The agency has also given more than $7.2 billion in PUA payments to more than 727,000 Ohio residents.