Remains of Ohioan killed in Afghan attack returning home; public invited to view procession

Max Soviak's remains will be brought to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Wednesday morning and a public procession will follow shortly after.

CLEVELAND — The remains of a Navy Hospital Corpsman who was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in an attack in Afghanistan are returning home on Wednesday.

Max Soviak, who was from Berlin Heights in northern Ohio, was killed in a bombing attack on Aug. 26 at an airport in Kabul.

Soviak's remains are scheduled to arrive at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport around 10:25 a.m. on Wednesday.

A private procession will begin at the airport and it will travel west on the Ohio Turnpike to U.S. Route 250 at Exit 118, at which point the public procession will begin.

Community members who are interested in attending the procession are encouraged to stage along the processional route no later than 11:30 a.m.

The Navy says the public processional route will proceed south on U.S. Route 250, go past Edison High School where Soviak graduated in 2017 before eventually arriving at Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home where the procession will end.

Soviak enlisted in the Navy in Sept. 2017 and graduated from Recruit Training Command in Illinois in November that same year.