Remains of 4 Marines killed during aircraft crash in Norway returned to US

The four Marines died last week when their aircraft crashed in a Norwegian town during a NATO exercise.

DOVER, Del. — The remains of four Marines who were killed in Norway were returned to the U.S. on Friday.

The dignified transfer took place at Dover Air Force base in Delaware where fellow Marines carried the American-flag draped caskets of Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore off a plane.

The four Marines died last week when their aircraft crashed in a Norwegian town during a NATO exercise.

Speedy, who was described by his brother as charismatic, funny and kind, was from Cambrige, Ohio.

Officials in Norway said the aircraft crashed in Graetaedalen in Beiarn, south of Bodoe