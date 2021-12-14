Raising Canes increasing starting wage in Ohio to $15 per hour

The starting wage for Raising Cane's managers will also increase to $18 per hour. The raises begin on Dec. 22.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Many Raising Cane's employees in Ohio will see an increase in their hourly wage later this month.

The famous chicken finger restaurant said they are bumping up their starting wage to $15 an hour. Raising Cane's said on average, most workers will see a nearly $3 an hour increase.

Manager's pay will also be increased to at least $18 per hour.

Ohio's minimum wage is currently $8.80 per hour for non-tipped employees, with an increase to $9.30 set to begin in 2022.

The raises are set to begin on Dec. 22.

The decision to raise employees' hourly rates comes as the company announced plans to open 100 new restaurants in Ohio. The Louisiana-based restaurant added they plan on hiring 10,000 new workers over the next 50 days.

“Ohio has been such a major growth market for Raising Cane’s over the years, and none of what we have accomplished would be possible without our Crew,” said Raising Cane’s Vice President of Restaurants, Dustin Shearer. “As we continue to expand across Ohio, we are excited to invest even more in our hardworking Crew who make it all happen.”