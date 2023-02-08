Rail union leader concerned about court challenge to new train safety law

In March, state legislation was passed to increase the crew requirement to two members on freight trains. Now a lawsuit is challenging that.

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — On the eve of the six-month anniversary of the train derailment in East Palestine there are new concerns from rail union leaders.

The train derailment happened in February. In March, new safety measures became law as part of a more than $13.5 billion state budget.

Now, the Association of American Railroads is suing the state of Ohio over some of what was passed, including the legislation requiring 2-member crews on freight trains.

John Esterly, one of the rail union leaders who fought for this safety measure, is concerned. He said the rail industry is trying to undo what was signed into law.

"I'm disappointed to see the lawsuit, but I'm not surprised. The railroads challenge many of these state-level laws that deal with things that they feel are preempted by federal law. But I think, you know, given the right court, right judge and an opportunity to plead the case that Ohio's law can stand up,” said Esterly, chairman, Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.

Esterly also said the push for new safety laws on the federal level has stalled in the months following the train derailment.

