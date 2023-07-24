30 SWAT team members called in to help control 'unruly' crowd of 19,000 at Put-In-Bay

Deputies and SWAT members broke up six to 10 fights on Saturday.

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — SWAT teams from multiple law enforcement agencies in northern Ohio were called to Put-in-Bay to assist with breaking up fights among a crowd of about 19,000 people on Saturday.

Ottawa County Sheriff Stephen Levorchick said his office was contacted by Put-in-Bay Police Chief James Kimble around 7 p.m. to help with a large crowd of people who were becoming “unruly.”

The Sandusky Register reports that Levorchick was told there were “fights everywhere” and security at a downtown ferry terminal was close to losing control of the dock.

The sheriff requested that his office assemble the county’s SWAT team. Levorchick also requested the Erie County and Sandusky County sheriff’s offices to send their special response teams to assist with the crowd. In total, 30 SWAT members from the three counties responded to the reports.

Levorchick told the Sandusky Register that his deputies hadn’t left the dock when they were called to a fight.

“It was fight after fight after fight for a little while,” the sheriff told the newspaper.

10TV’s sister station WTOL 11 reports that SWAT members broke up six to 10 fights.

Levorchick said deputies quelled the fights and dispersed the crowd in the DeRivera Park area.

By the time it was all done, Levorchick said two people were arrested but the arrests were not related to the fights. One involved a domestic situation and another a disorderly conduct and resisting arrest on the ferry.