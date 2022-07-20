State rests case against man accused of running illegal funeral operation in Ohio

Over the past week and a half, prosecutors called several witnesses who claim they were led to believe Shawnte Hardin was a funeral director.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Prosecutors in the trial of a man accused of running an illegal funeral business rested their case on Wednesday.

Shawnte Hardin was indicted on 44 charges in October 2021, including eight counts of abuse of a corpse, six counts of representation as a funeral director while unlicensed and several other felonies.

Over the past week and a half, prosecutors called several witnesses who claim they were led to believe Hardin was a funeral director.

One witness whose stepfather died was supposed to be sent to Europe for burial, but the witness said the body was not properly cared for and never made it to Europe. Other witnesses testified the remains of their family members were stored in strange places, such as kitchens, and they had difficulties getting death certificates.

Prosecutors said Hardin's alleged crimes, spread across Franklin, Lucas, Cuyahoga and Summit counties, involve a criminal enterprise where he didn't deliver on specific funeral services.

According to the Ohio Attorney General's Office, Hardin operated businesses over the last couple of years under names such as Hussain Funeral Directors and Celebration of Life Memorial Chapels.

Hardin's alleged actions inspired state lawmakers to pass a bill that will require the director of the State of Ohio Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors to investigate and prosecute anyone who provides unlicensed funeral directing services or operate funeral homes without a license.