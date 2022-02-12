x
President Biden to visit Ohio next week; plans to discuss new infrastructure law

President Joe Biden is expected to visit Cleveland and Lorain in northeast Ohio on Feb. 17 to discuss the bipartisan infrastructure law.

CLEVELAND — President Joe Biden is paying a visit to northeast Ohio next week.  

The White House announced that President Biden is expected to visit Cleveland and Lorain in northeast Ohio on Feb. 17 to discuss the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

This will be President Biden’s second trip to northeast Ohio in less than a year. He visited Cleveland last May to tour Cuyahoga Community College’s Manufacturing Technology Center. 

He also discussed the state of the nation’s economy at that time. 

White House officials say more information about Thursday’s visit will be released in the coming days.

