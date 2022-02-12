President Biden to visit Ohio next week; plans to discuss new infrastructure law

President Joe Biden is expected to visit Cleveland and Lorain in northeast Ohio on Feb. 17 to discuss the bipartisan infrastructure law.

CLEVELAND — President Joe Biden is paying a visit to northeast Ohio next week.

This will be President Biden’s second trip to northeast Ohio in less than a year. He visited Cleveland last May to tour Cuyahoga Community College’s Manufacturing Technology Center.

He also discussed the state of the nation’s economy at that time.