2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in Ohio

OHIO, USA — No one took home Halloween's billion-dollar Powerball jackpot Monday, but be sure to check those tickets.

A number of players across the country, including two in Ohio, won at least $1 million in this drawing. Monday's winning numbers were 13-19-36-39-59, Powerball 13 and Powerplay 3.

The two winning tickets in Ohio were sold at a Par-Mar convenience store in Washington County's Newport and a Norwalk Mickey Mart in Huron County's Norwalk. The tickets matched five numbers to win $1 million.

Additionally, players in Florida, New York and Oklahoma matched all five numbers and the Powerplay for a $2 million prize, and players in California, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, New York and Texas matched numbers to win $1 million.