NWS to survey storm damage after possible tornado hits Toledo neighborhood

TOLEDO, Ohio — Following Thursday evening’s storms that rolled through much of the state, several counties in northwest Ohio reported storm damage and sightings of possible tornadoes.

10TV’s sister station WTOL reported that the Point Place neighborhood in Toledo was hit hard by the storm. Many residents in the area reported roof damage, downed trees and downed power lines.

ProMedica Laboratories, a business on Suder Avenue, appeared to suffer heavy damage.

Phlebotomist Kendrick Mosely said had just finished up his work day and headed home just before the storm arrived. He heard on his way home that the building had been destroyed.

"It’s heartbreaking. All these people are dependent about this lab," Mosely told WTOL. "I’m sad I won’t be here to service my patients. This is devastating."

A barn was also reportedly smashed and trees were toppled in Sandusky County.

The storms in the area left around 12,000 without power. The weather service reported “a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado” over Bellevue and storms showing “signs of rotation” in other areas.

National Weather Service Cleveland tweeted on Friday saying that it has three survey teams headed to northwest Ohio Friday to report damage.

[8:10 AM] NWS CLE has three survey teams going out today to survey yesterday's storm damage across Northwest into Central Ohio. Final reports will be shared here later today once the details are gathered. #ohwx pic.twitter.com/Jj2k3xfON0 — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) June 16, 2023

It wasn’t just northwestern Ohio that was affected by storm damage. The storm system also brought hail and possible tornadoes to Texas and Florida.

Severe storms spawned suspected tornadoes, killing at least four people – one in Florida and three in Texas.

Perryton, Texas Fire Chief Paul Dutcher estimated that 150 to 200 homes in the community had been destroyed and said that in the downtown area, many storefronts were totally wiped off and buildings had collapsed or partially collapsed.

The Associated Press reported that after the storm hit Perryton, the system moved into Oklahoma, spawning several more suspected twisters in addition to high winds and large hail.