Portsmouth police searching for missing 16-year-old girl and her 1-year-old son

Police say Cheyenne Rowe's mother contacted them on Wednesday saying she had not heard or seen from her or Rowe's 1-year-old son, Mason, since March 14.

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — The Portsmouth Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl and her 1-year-old son.

It was reported that Cheyenne and her son left the Kendall Heights apartment complex around 7 p.m. to go to a friend's house to do school work. They were expected to return home that evening but never did.