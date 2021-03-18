Portsmouth police searching for missing 16-year-old girl and her 1-year-old son

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — The Portsmouth Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl and her 1-year-old son.
Police say Cheyenne Rowe's mother contacted them on Wednesday saying she had not heard or seen from her or Rowe's 1-year-old son, Mason, since March 14.
It was reported that Cheyenne and her son left the Kendall Heights apartment complex around 7 p.m. to go to a friend's house to do school work. They were expected to return home that evening but never did.
If anyone has any information about their whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Department at 740-353-4101 or Detective Lee Bower at 740-354-1600