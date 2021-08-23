Police: Missing Ohio 4-year-old girl found dead in pond

First responders found the body of Emrie Schandof-Woode in a pond not far from her home in Maineville.

MAINEVILLE, Ohio — A southwestern Ohio community is mourning the loss of a 4-year-old girl who went missing over the weekend.

First responders found the body of Emrie Schandof-Woode in a pond not far from her home in Maineville.

Hamilton Township Police Chief Scott Hughes said Emrie walked away from her home just before noon on Sunday without shoes in nearly 100-degree heat.

Hughes called in a helicopter, drones, K-9s and search teams immediately. For nearly eight hours, search crews scoured the area.

Crews found her while searching the outer edge of the pond.