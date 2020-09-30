Cleveland police, National Guard maintain peace during protests outside debate

There were a few reports of arrests but no damage reported.

Tuesday’s Presidential Debate in Cleveland left all the fireworks where they should be, between the two candidates.

Outside the debate stage on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic, protesters yelled and screamed while others raise their voices against issue involving police use of force, the environment, LGBT issues and more.

Overall, it was a peaceful night. Many of those who came to rally had no interest in watching the debate.

“I was a Bernie supporter and I don't think Biden or Trump has a good vision for America,” Rose said.

“I want the candidates to talk about how they feel about Black lives, police brutality and defunding the police,” said Jennifer Lumpkin of Cleveland.

An army of police officers on bikes, on foot and some mounted on horseback lined the entrance where the presidential motorcade entered the heavily secured entrance into the campus of the Cleveland Clinic where many protesters gathered as the debate time grew near.

One man was led away in handcuffs after police say he was arrested for carrying a weapon.

The city set strict rules on what crowds bring into downtown.

One man carrying a flag was turned away because his flag had a wooden pole.

Others had skateboards and umbrellas confiscated because they could be used as weapons against police.