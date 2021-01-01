Police: Dayton baby dies after man reports finding dog on her

The Montgomery County coroner’s office identified her as Raelynn Larrison.

DAYTON, Ohio — Authorities say a 4-month-old Ohio girl has died after she was reportedly found with a dog lying on top of her on New Year’s Eve.

The Dayton Daily News reports that emergency dispatchers in Montgomery County said a man called at about 7 p.m. Thursday and said he awoke to find the animal on top of the baby, who was unconscious and wasn’t breathing.

The girl was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Montgomery County coroner’s office identified her as Raelynn Larrison of Dayton.