Police: 13-year-old girl dies after being hit during gun battle at Ohio party

DAYTON, Ohio — Authorities say a teenage girl died after she was hit by gunfire during a gun battle between two people at a holiday weekend party in Dayton.

Police said she was taken to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Lt. Jason Hall said the initial indications are that a gathering was taking place at the home attended by numerous adults and children, and two individuals got into an argument that led to an exchange of gunfire.