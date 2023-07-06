OSHP: 133 arrested for impaired driving, 9 fatal crashes on Fourth of July

In total, there were 249 crashes that the patrol responded to between July 3 and July 4.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Eleven people died in nine different vehicle crashes during the Fourth of July this year, according to a report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The statistics, released Thursday by the patrol, revealed that troopers arrested 133 individuals for impaired driving and 96 others for drug-related charges.

In total, there were 249 crashes that the patrol responded to between July 3 and July 4. Of the nine crashes that were fatal, impairment was a factor in two and a seat belt was not used in three.

Last year around the same time, patrol reported that there were 16 fatal crashes. That number was recorded during a reporting period from July 1, 2022, through July 4, 2022. Eleven of those crashes involved drugs or alcohol.