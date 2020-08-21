Infant, her mother killed in 4-vehicle crash on I-70 in western Ohio

The crash happened Thursday around 6:40 p.m. in Monroe Township.

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a 25-year-old woman and her 7-month-old daughter were killed in a four-vehicle crash that happened Thursday on I-70 in Preble County.

Authorities say around 6:40 p.m., a 2020 Volvo semi-truck and trailer, a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado, a 2020 Kenworth semi-truck and trailer and a 2015 Chevrolet Suburban were all traveling west.

OSHP says the driver of the Volvo semi-truck crashed into the back of the Chevrolet Silverado. The Silverado then hit the back of the Kenworth semi-truck. The Kenworth semi-truck then crashed into the rear of the Chevrolet Suburban.

Authorities say the driver of the Silverado had his wife, 25-year-old Tonya Beachy, and his 7-month-old daughter, Ellie Beachy, inside the vehicle with him at the time of the crash.

Tonya was pronounced dead at the scene. Ellie was taken to Dayton Children's Hospital where she died.

The driver of the Silverado was taken to Miami Valley Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Kenworth semi-truck was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman who was driving the Volvo semi-truck was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Suburban was not injured.