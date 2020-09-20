OSHP: 1 dead following ATV crash in Scioto County

The crash remains under investigation.

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a man is dead after an ATV crash that happened early Sunday morning in Scioto County.

According to OSHP, troopers responded to a call around 4:45 a.m. about an ATV crash in the 2200 block of Big Run Road, not far from SR-104 in Lucasville.

Authorities say the ATV was going east on Big Run Road when it went off the left side of the road and hit an embankment. The ATV then overturned and hit a tree.

OSHP says the driver of the ATV, 39-year-old Christopher Spencer, of Lucasville, died at the scene. A passenger on the ATV was taken to Grant Medical Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.