Ohio's 'Heartbeat' law now in effect after federal court lifts injunction

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The "Heartbeat" law is now in effect in the state after a federal court granted Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's request to dissolve a preliminary injunction against the law.

Yost filed for the injunction to be lifted just hours after the Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortions that had been in place for nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In 2019, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed the legislation which prohibits abortions after the first detectable fetal heartbeat, which can occur as early as six weeks into pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant.

A federal judge blocked the law shortly after DeWine signed it.

The Heartbeat Bill is now the law. pic.twitter.com/ipO9fMQ4H0 — Attorney General Dave Yost (@DaveYostOH) June 24, 2022

In the filing, Yost said that the ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization represents a "substantial change in the law" and repeals the current law supporting the court decision.

Although the injunction was dissolved, the case has not been dismissed.

A status conference will be scheduled to determine future proceedings in the case