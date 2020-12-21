Ohio wildlife officer shot during poaching investigation

Kevn Behr's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

MARTINSVILLE, Ohio — An officer with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources was shot and seriously injured while investigating a deer poaching complaint.

Kevin Behr, a 25-year veteran of the department, was shot around 4 p.m. Sunday and was flown to a hospital where he's listed in stable condition.

Authorities say his injuries are not considered life-threatening, but further information wasn't disclosed.

Behr was among a group of ODNR officers investigating the poaching complaint, but no other officers were injured in the shooting.