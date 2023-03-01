Ohio University wrestling coaching staff placed on leave after allegations of physical assault

The Ohio University Police Department is looking into allegations that two student athletes were physically assaulted during a practice.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio University announced Friday that the wrestling coaching staff has been placed on administrative leave after allegations of students being physically assaulted during a practice.

According to the university’s website, current coaches include Head Coach Joel Greenlee, Assistant Coach Cody Walters and Assistant Coach Shakur Laney.

While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with information related to the allegations is asked to call police at 740-593-1911.

No additional information was provided.