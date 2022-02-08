Ohio Turnpike fires driver responsible for damaging more than 50 cars in plow incident

Eighteen people were injured in the incident on Jan. 23.

BEREA, Ohio — The driver of the plow who pushed snow into lanes of oncoming traffic along the Ohio Turnpike in Erie County last month has been fired.

Ferzan Ahmed, executive director of the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission, served a termination letter Tuesday to snowplow operator Timothy Rakay.

“Notice is hereby given that the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission is terminating your employment effective immediately," Ahmed wrote. "Your employment is being terminated for an egregious Chargeable Accident on January 23, 2022, while engaging in grossly negligent behavior as to endanger life, property, public safety or otherwise cause the Commission to be liable for damage. Further, you failed to responsibly perform duties that are within the proper scope of your position as a Maintenance Worker Class II Roadway employee.”

Rakay was headed westbound on the Ohio Turnpike in his snowplow on January 23. He was near the U.S. Route 250 interchange in Erie County when he plowed snow, ice, and slush over the median divider wall onto oncoming traffic.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 55 vehicles were damaged and 18 people sustained non-life-threatening injuries. “This was an isolated incident involving a single snowplow operator,” Ferzan added. “It is not representative of our employees or our operations.”

As of Tuesday, 51 vehicle owners have filed property damage claims with the turnpike commission. Affected vehicle owners who require assistance related to the snowplow incident can contact the turnpike’s customer service center at (440) 971-2222.