DeWine authorizes 14 OSHP troopers to assist at Texas border

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fourteen Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers will soon be heading to Texas to assist law enforcement at the border.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine authorized the troopers to head to Texas in response to a request for assistance by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

According to DeWine’s office, the troopers will be at the border for two weeks to help with border surveillance. They will not be tasked with making arrests.

DeWine previously deployed troopers to assist in Texas in July 2021.

In 2020, DeWine deployed 115 Ohio National Guard members to support operations at the border by request of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the National Guard Bureau. He also deployed nearly 325 members to Texas where 125 of them are still assisting.