Ohio Task Force 1 to help search and rescue efforts in Kentucky

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear initially warned Sunday that the state’s overall death toll from the tornadoes could exceed 100.

VANDALIA, Ohio — An Ohio search and rescue team is going to Kentucky to help with search and rescue efforts after a deadly tornado outbreak.

Ohio Task Force 1, based out of Vandalia, near Dayton said 45 of its members, comprised of search specialists and canine search teams, were activated on Sunday.

The exact location of where Ohio Task Force 1 will help is still being determined.