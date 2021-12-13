Ohio Task Force 1 starts rescue operations in Kentucky

Ohio Task Force 1 deployed to western Kentucky to help with tornado search and recovery efforts.

VANDALIA, Ohio — A night of packing, and preparing to go to Kentucky to help with search and rescues. Ohio's Task Force 1 is now at work in the southwest area of Graves County, Kentucky, but they might not be there the whole time.

Spokesman Phil Sinewe talked to 10TV after they got the call to deploy Sunday at 4:00 p.m.

“We basically take the team's entire cache, which is cutting and breaking tools, search tools, listening devices, things like that, then food and water for ourselves,” said Sinewe. “One of the main components of our use, our team is that when we come into a community, we don't want to be a burden on the community.”

Sinewe says they have received an outpouring of support.

“Obviously, we appreciate the thoughts for our people but our guys are used to doing this job,” said Sinewe. “Be thinking of the of the people in Kentucky, they need our thoughts.”

Matthew 25: Ministries tell CBS affiliate WKRC they will be on the road, early this week. The organization is prepared to give out supplies to the people of western Kentucky.