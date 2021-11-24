Ohio state trooper hit by alleged drunken driver in Ashland County

OSHP said the trooper was slowing to stop for a traffic crash on U.S. 250 near Township Road 856 in Clear Creek Township just after 6 p.m.

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper was hit by a drunken driver Wednesday night in Ashland County, according to a release from OSHP.

OSHP said the trooper was slowing to stop for a traffic crash on U.S. 250 near Township Road 856 in Clear Creek Township just after 6 p.m.

The trooper's patrol car was hit from behind by a Chevrolet Silverado driven by 46-year-old Scott Farnsworth.

The trooper was taken to a local hospital and released with minor injuries.

OSHP said Farnsworth was arrested for an OVI and also charged with assured clear distance ahead. OSHP said his blood-alcohol content was at .265, which is three times more than the legal limit in Ohio.