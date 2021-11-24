DeWine, Whitmer place bets ahead of The Game

Ohio State will face the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ahead of the rivalry match between the Buckeyes and the Wolverines on Saturday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer have placed bets offering their states’ famous treats as prizes.

DeWine wagered cream puffs from Schmidt’s, black raspberry chip ice cream from Graeter’s, and chocolate-covered pretzels from Malley’s and buckeye candies from Marsha’s Homemade Buckeyes.

Ok, @GovWhitmer, you’re on. Fran & I are so confident in an @OhioStateFB win that we’ll bet you:

— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 24, 2021

In return, Whitmer offered a gift package of cherry treats from Cherry Republic as her wager.

I'll take that bet and offer a gift package of our state's fa〽️ous cherry treats from @CherryRepublic in return. 🍒 Looking forward to trying so〽️e delicious Ohio snacks. Go Blue! 💙

“With so much on the line in this year’s edition of The Game, Fran and I are very excited to see the Buckeyes kick-off on Saturday and continue their great rivalry,” DeWine said.