DeWine names new Ohio State Highway Patrol superintendent

Gov. Mike DeWine announced the next OSHP superintendent who will replace Colonel Richard Fambro.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There will be a new Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) superintendent this month following the retirement of Colonel Richard Fambro on Aug. 12.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Lieutenant Colonel Charles Jones’ appointment during a press conference today at the Ohio Department of Public Safety. He will replace Fambro, who has served for 32 years.

Jones has been a trooper for OSHP since February 1994 and was stationed at the Marion post, until he was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 1999 and was re-stationed to the Delaware post.

He was promoted to his last title, lieutenant colonel, in 2021. His upcoming promotion will change his title to colonel.

"The appointment of Lieutenant Colonel Jones to superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol will further enhance the agency's exemplary public safety services for the citizens of Ohio," said Governor DeWine. "I am confident he has the experience and vision to ensure that Ohio's roads and communities remain safe for all Ohio families."

Following today’s press conference, Jones announced Major Joshua Swindell as the new assistant superintendent of the OSHP to fill the position he leaves vacant. Swindell will serve next to current assistant superintendent Lt. Col. Marla Gaskill.