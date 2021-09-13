‘We are all truly heartbroken’: Ohio sheriff’s deputy dies from complications due to COVID-19

Deputy Craig Mills with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office passed away from complications due to the virus.

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A southwestern Ohio sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of one of its deputies at the hands of COVID-19.

After serving 19 years with the sheriff’s office, Mills retired in June 2019 but came back to work part-time months later.

His colleagues remembered him on Monday as an “outstanding athlete,” as well as a “wonderful son, brother, husband and father.”

“We can't say enough about Craig, he was always making us laugh and was a real go-getter on the job,” the post reads in part. “We are all truly heart broken.”