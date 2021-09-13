x
Ohio

‘We are all truly heartbroken’: Ohio sheriff’s deputy dies from complications due to COVID-19

Deputy Craig Mills with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office passed away from complications due to the virus.
Credit: Butler County Sheriff's Office

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A southwestern Ohio sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of one of its deputies at the hands of COVID-19. 

Deputy Craig Mills with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office passed away from complications due to the virus, the agency said in a post to social media. 

After serving 19 years with the sheriff’s office, Mills retired in June 2019 but came back to work part-time months later.  

His colleagues remembered him on Monday as an “outstanding athlete,” as well as a “wonderful son, brother, husband and father.” 

“We can't say enough about Craig, he was always making us laugh and was a real go-getter on the job,” the post reads in part. “We are all truly heart broken.” 

It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Deputy Craig Mills from complications of COVID. Craig was hired on...

Posted by Butler County Sheriff's Office on Monday, September 13, 2021

