Ohio Senate passes bill that would allow use of fireworks in state on certain holidays

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Senate passed a bill on Wednesday that would allow people to set off consumer-grade fireworks during holidays and certain days of the year.

House Bill 172 would allow Ohioans to possess and discharge the fireworks on the following days:

New Year's Day

Chinese New year Day

Cinco de Mayo

Memorial Day weekend

Juneteenth

July 3, 4 and 5 as well as the first Friday, Saturday and Sunday before and after July 4.

Labor Day weekend

Dewali, a festival of lights celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains.

New Year's Eve

If the bill becomes law, local municipalities would have the right to restrict dates and times of when the fireworks could be set off.

In addition, local governments would have the option to ban consumer-grade fireworks altogether.

In July, a similar bill passed the Ohio Senate and House, but DeWine vetoed the bill once it arrived at his desk.

The proposal would remove the state's current requirement that Ohioans who purchase consumer-grade fireworks take them out of the state within 48 hours and can't be set off in Ohio.

DeWine vetoed a similar bill in July, citing it would "make Ohio one of the least restrictive states in regard to fireworks laws."