Ohio Senate passes bill that would allow school employees to arm themselves

The bill will now go to the Ohio House for a vote. Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to sign the bill if it reaches his desk.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Senate passed a bill on Wednesday that would allow Ohio's school employees to arm themselves once again.

House Bill 99 aims to undo the effect of an Ohio Supreme Court ruling last year, which held that under current law armed school workers would need hundreds of hours of training.

School employees would only need up to 24 hours of initial training, then up to eight hours of requalification training annually. The bill didn't specify a total minimum training requirement, leading to criticism from Democrats that the legislation is being pushed too quickly without all the details.

Training must include how to stop an active shooter, how to de-escalate a violent situation, trauma and first-aid care, at least four hours in “scenario-based or simulated training exercises,” and completing “tactical live firearms training,” according to the bill.

More than two dozen states allow the arming of school employees under some circumstances.

The bill will now go to the Ohio House for a vote. Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to sign the bill if it reaches his desk.

DeWine underscored his support last week as he announced plans to spend “a significant amount of money” to help schools create physical barriers against attacks without going into details.