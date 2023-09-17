Railroad worker dead after being pinned between 2 railcars near Toledo

The incident happened around 3:55 a.m. in a railyard in Walbridge, a village near Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A railroad worker in Ohio is dead after he was pinned between two railcars early Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson with the National Transportation Safety Board.

The incident happened around 3:40 a.m. in a railyard in Walbridge, a village near Toledo.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that 56-year-old Fredrick Anderson, of Waterville, was struck by a CSX train that was traveling south on an active rail track near Latcha Road and Cummings Road in Lake Township.

Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.

NTSB is sending two investigators to the scene.

CSX Transportation, a railroad company, confirmed the death to 10TV, providing the following statement:

“CSX confirms that an employee was fatally injured early this morning in Walbridge, OH. CSX mourns the loss of this employee and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. The safety of our railroaders is our highest priority. CSX is working with officials to determine exactly what happened."

Sunday afternoon, the Transportation Communications Union released a statement on Anderson's death.

“Our understanding is that this fatality was involving a remote-control locomotive. If so, this would mark the third Carman fatality involving remote-control locomotives. Railroading is a dangerous environment, and there’s long been a culture of watching out for each other. But when headcounts have been cut to the bone, who’s left to watch your back?”

“Enough is enough. A full-scale review of the use and practices around remote-control locomotives is long overdue. CSX – and every railroad – must evaluate their use of these supposed technological advancements to ensure they are actually making our members safer, and not merely replacing people to continue lining the pockets of Wall Street.”

