ODRC: 2 men escape from northwest Ohio prison

LIMA, Ohio — Authorities are searching for two men who escaped from a prison in northwest Ohio on Tuesday.

Officials at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said 50-year-old Bradley Gillespie and 47-year-old James Lee were reported missing from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution, located just north of Lima.

They did not immediately disclose further details, including how the escape occurred or when the men were discovered missing,

Both men should be considered dangerous, ODRC said, and anyone who spots them should call 911 immediately.

Gillespie was in prison for a murder conviction. He's described as 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds, bald and having blue eyes.

Lee was in prison for burglary, breaking and entering and safecracking. He's described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 300 pounds and having brown hair and blue eyes.

Prison officials said they are working closely with local law enforcement on searching for and apprehending both men.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.

