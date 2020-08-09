DeWine: Ohio order does not allow children to be separated from parents

The governor addressed what he said were "crazy, ridiculous" rumors during Tuesday's briefing on COVID-19.

During his coronavirus briefing on Tuesday, Gov. Mike DeWine took a moment to address what he said were rumors surrounding a sheltering order issued by the state.

The governor said the order, which was renewed on Aug. 31, created a funding mechanism to allow for federal reimbursement for those looking to create spaces for people to safely isolate or quarantine.

DeWine said the order has been used in a handful of cases in Ohio, but not in any large-scale way.

"Having quarantine housing options gives people the choice of a safe, comfortable place to recover from the virus while others can stay in the original housing," he said.

DeWine said he wanted to address internet rumors that claim this order allows children to be separated from parents without permission saying they are not true and not part of the order.

"Families will not be separated, and kids will not be away from their loved ones," he said.

He adds that FEMA nor the state are going to set up "camps" for anyone to be quarantined against their will.