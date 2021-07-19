Ohio newborn delivered after mother’s shooting death dies

Medical center staff were able to deliver the baby, but the child — Aaliyah Marie McCoy — died on Saturday, police said Monday.

The Ohio newborn delivered after the shooting death of her pregnant mother last week has died, police said.

Cincinnati police said 31-year-old Michelle McDonald died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center following the shooting shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Medical center staff were able to deliver the baby, but the child — Aaliyah Marie McCoy — died on Saturday, police said Monday.