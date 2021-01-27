Ohio sending roughly 150 National Guard members back to DC to assist with 'enduring security needs'

The operation is expected to continue into mid-March.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine has once again activated the Ohio National Guard "to assist with enduring security needs in the Washington D.C. area."

About 150 soldiers from Toledo's 323rd Military Police Company will be headed to our nation's capital, a far cry from the roughly 1,000 who were there during the inauguration of President Joe Biden. The group will "enforce security, protect lives, and preserve critical infrastructure."

Ohio and multiple other states sent National Guard members to D.C. in recent weeks due to security concerns following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that left five people (including a police officer) dead. Ongoing threats against Biden and other members of the government prompted a massive law enforcement mobilization, but the swearing in of the new president went off without any direct danger.

DeWine welcomed the soldiers back to Ohio on Monday, and also ended the mission for roughly 500 more members stationed in Columbus due to similar security concerns. However, the operation in Washington is expected to continue into mid-March, although Ohio and other states will be sending in a much-reduced force.