DeWine sending 250 Ohio National Guard members to Louisiana to assist Hurricane Ida relief efforts

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Friday that 250 members of the Ohio National Guard will be deployed to Louisiana to assist relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

The announcement comes at the request of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana National Guard.

The soldiers will primarily be activated from the 112th Transportation Batallion, the 1485th Transportation Company, and the 1486th Transportation Company, according to a release from the governor’s office.

President Joe Biden visited Louisiana on Friday to survey the damage of the hurricane that has killed at least 46 people in the Northeastern U.S. and at least 13 more in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.