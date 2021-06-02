Ohio mother accused of throwing young son out second-story window

The child she threw out the window suffered internal injuries.

A Canton woman is in police custody Wednesday and faces charges of child endangering, domestic violence and felonious assault.

The incident took place at her home in the 1300 block of Linwood Avenue Southwest in Canton on May 28.

According to reports, 37-year-old Candace Johnson threw her son out of a second-story window and attempted to do the same to her second son.

The children are two and five years of age. The child she threw out the window suffered internal injuries. There is no update on his condition at this time.