WATCH: Ohio missionary group holds press conference after kidnapped missionaries return home from Haiti

All the former hostages from a U.S.-based missionary group kidnapped in Haiti were flown out of the country last week after a two-month ordeal and are “doing reasonably well," the head of Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement. David Troyer, the Ohio-based missions organization's general director, also says the organization is offering forgiveness to the captors.
The group was kidnapped Oct. 16 by the 400 Mawozo gang.
The last 12 hostages were freed Thursday, following the release of the other five previously.
Details on the circumstances surrounding their release, such as whether ransom was paid, have not been made public.