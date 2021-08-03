Ohio man taped to seat on flight after allegedly groping, fighting flight attendants

A Miami-Dade police report says 22-year-old Max Berry groped at least two flight attendants and ended up punching another during a flight from Philadelphia to Miami.

The report says 22-year-old Max Berry of Norwalk, in northern Ohio, was on a Frontier Airlines flight on July 31 from Philadelphia to Miami.

Berry finished two alcoholic drinks and ordered another from a flight attendant when he brushed an empty cup against the attendant's backside, according to the report.

After the attendant told Berry not to touch them, Berry allegedly spilled his new drink on his shirt and went to the restroom.

Berry came out of the restroom without his shirt on and an attendant helped get him another shirt out of his carry-on bag, according to the report.

After walking around for about 15 minutes, the report says Berry groped a flight attendant's breasts. The flight attendant told Berry to sit down and not to touch her.

The report says Berry walked up behind two flight attendants, put his arms around them and groped their breasts again.

After the incident, the flight attendants who were groped asked another flight attendant to watch Berry.

The new flight attendant watching Berry asked him to calm down several times and remain seated. Berry then punched them in the face and a fight ensued, according to the report.

The report says the flight attendant and nearby passengers got control of Berry and taped him down and used a seatbelt extender to tie him down for the remainder of the flight.

Berry was taken into custody and taken to the Miami-Dade County Jail and is being charged with three counts of battery.

A spokesperson for Ohio Wesleyan University said Berry was a former student and a member of the school's golf team. He graduated in May 2021.