Ohio man charged with making threats, witness tampering regarding his participation in Capitol riots

A man from Wilmington has been federally charged over threats he made related to his participation in the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol.

Justin Stoll, 40, was arrested Friday morning by the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force.

According to the court document, Stoll used YouTube and the Clapper app to post videos related to his participation in Washington D.C. last week.

In one video, Stoll asks his viewers if he should wear a black United States flag shirt to D.C., stating, “Basically, if you are an enemy combatant, you will be shot on sight…I know this is the end-all flag…”.

Stoll allegedly posted videos of himself outside the Capitol saying, "You ain’t got enough cops, baby! We are at war at the Capitol…. We have taken the Capitol. This is our country.”

Stoll received comments from people in response to his videos, including one user who said they saved his video.

Stoll responded via another video in which he said, in part:

"Well, that shows your f------ ignorance because, clearly, the capitol building is owned by the people, so again, nothing will happen. Secondly, I never admitted I went into it, did I? Go watch the video again. Daddy’s not stupid. [Wink.] Third, if you ever in your f------ existence did something to jeopardize taking me away from my family, you will absolutely meet your maker. You can play that for the D.A. in court, I don’t care. If you ever jeopardize me, from being with my family, you will absolutely meet your mother f------ maker, and I will be the one to arrange the meeting."

Stoll was charged with making interstate threats and threatening a witness.

Interstate communication of a threat is a federal crime punishable by up to five years in prison. Tampering with a witness through intimidation carries a potential maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.