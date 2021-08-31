US Marshals arrest Ohio man accused of assaulting MSNBC reporter on live TV

GULFPORT, Miss — A Northeast Ohio man was arrested Thursday after accosting an MSNBC reporter Monday morning in Gulfport, Mississippi.
According to the Gulfport Police Department, Benjamin Eugene Dagney, of Wooster, can be seen running up to MSNBC Reporter Shaquille Brewster during live coverage of Hurricane Ida and then heckling both Brewster and his crew.
Dagney was identified with help from the public, police said. He was charged with two counts of simple assault, one count of disturbance of the peace and one count of violation of Emergency Curfew.
He was also wanted for a probation violation by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department.
Members of the US Marshals violent fugitive task force arrested Dagley Thursday in a shopping plaza in Dayton, Ohio.
U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “Due to assistance provided by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, our task force members were able to track this fugitive from Mississippi to his arrest location in Dayton. This violent fugitive was attempting to flee from his charges in Gulfport but the swift work of our task force members resulted in a timely arrest.”