US Marshals arrest Ohio man accused of assaulting MSNBC reporter on live TV

Benjamin Euguene Dagley is accused of running up to MSNBC reporter Shaquille Brewster during live coverage of Hurricane Ida.

GULFPORT, Miss — A Northeast Ohio man was arrested Thursday after accosting an MSNBC reporter Monday morning in Gulfport, Mississippi.

According to the Gulfport Police Department, Benjamin Eugene Dagney, of Wooster, can be seen running up to MSNBC Reporter Shaquille Brewster during live coverage of Hurricane Ida and then heckling both Brewster and his crew.

Dagney was identified with help from the public, police said. He was charged with two counts of simple assault, one count of disturbance of the peace and one count of violation of Emergency Curfew.

He was also wanted for a probation violation by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department.

Members of the US Marshals violent fugitive task force arrested Dagley Thursday in a shopping plaza in Dayton, Ohio.