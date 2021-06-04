Ohio legion officials resign over censored Memorial Day speech

American Legion leaders in Ohio also suspended the post’s charter on Friday and are taking steps to close it.

The two organizers of a Memorial Day ceremony have now resigned after they silenced a speech about how freed Black slaves honored fallen soldiers just after the Civil War.

The start of the speech at the 47-minute mark below.

American Legion officials in Ohio say the president of the Hudson American Legion Auxiliary stepped down over the weekend.

A second local official resigned last Friday.

Both came under intense criticism over the decision to censor retired Army Lt. Col. Barnard Kemter at the ceremony in Hudson.