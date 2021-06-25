Ohio lawmakers pass anti-hazing bill; goes to DeWine for signature

Senate Bill 126, known as Collin's Law, is designed to prevent hazing at college campuses in Ohio.

For the second time in nearly two weeks, the Ohio Senate passed a bill to prevent hazing across college campuses in Ohio.

Senate Bill 126, known as Collin's Law, was passed by the Senate on June 16. The House passed the bill on Friday, but the Senate had to pass it again Monday due to an amendment being added.

The bill was sponsored by Senators Stephanie Kunze and Therasa Gavarone.

The law is meant to combat hazing by increasing penalties for those involved in hazing incidents on or off-campus.

Colleges and universities would be required to report hazing incident's under the law, in addition to providing anti-hazing training to students and faculty.

The bill was introduced following the 2018 death of Collin Wiant, an 18-year-old man who was killed in a hazing incident at Ohio University.

The bill also honors 20-year-old Stone Foltz, a Bowling Green State University sophomore who was killed following an alleged hazing ritual at a fraternity party in March.