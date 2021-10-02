Ohio lawmaker introduces bill to increase punishment for drivers who pass stopped school buses

The proposed bill would include a $300 civil fine.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio lawmaker says it’s time to curb a dangerous behavior on Ohio’s roads.

State Representative Theresa Gavarone (R-Bowling Green) is concerned about drivers who don’t stop when a school bus arm goes out and instead drives around the school bus as kids are either getting on or off the bus.

“If that arm is out and that stop sign is out and the red lights are on you know kids are getting on or getting off the school bus so it’s particularly egregious for someone to go past under those circumstances,” Gavarone said.

This week she introduced Senate Bill 23 which creates a $300 civil penalty for drivers who are caught illegally passing a school bus.

“I don't know if people are on their phones more and not paying attention, or if they are in too big of a hurry to get to their destination that’s causing the issue,” she said.

Sixty percent of Ohio's students ride a bus each day, and nearly 15,000 buses are on Ohio roads, according to the Ohio Department of Education.

Gavarone says between 2015 and 2017, there were 4,000 accidents involving a school bus and 4,200 drivers cited for failing to stop for a school bus that was loading or unloading children.

Currently, drivers who fail to stop can be fined $500 and have their license suspended for a year, but that's in a criminal case.

Gavarone says many times drivers are never prosecuted because it requires the bus driver to identify the driver in court.

Under her bill, if a bus camera captures the driver, the video can be sent to the police department. They would issue the fine based on the license plate, not identifying the driver.

The legislation also designates August as “School Bus Safety Awareness Month."

In Ohio, drivers traveling on either side of the road must stop when a school bus is stopped if it is loading or unloading children going to school, a head start program or people attending a community program for mental or developmental disability.

Drivers must stop at least 10 feet from the front or the rear of the school bus, and cannot continue on until the bus resumes motion or the bus driver signals that you may proceed.