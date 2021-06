Ohio judge dismisses murder charges against Simone Biles’ brother

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Joan Synenberg ruled Tuesday that prosecutors did not present evidence to sustain a conviction.

A judge in Ohio has dismissed murder charges filed against the brother of Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles.

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Joan Synenberg ruled Tuesday that prosecutors did not present evidence to sustain a conviction in a 2018 New Year’s Eve party shooting in Cleveland that left three men dead.

Moments later, a woman in the court gallery charged at the defendant and screamed “You killed my baby!” Three sheriff’s deputies tackled the woman before she could reach Biles-Thomas.

Defense lawyers had sought the judge’s ruling, which also acquitted Biles-Thomas of voluntary manslaughter and felonious assault charges.

They said there was no forensic evidence connecting their client to the killings and that no witnesses testified that they saw Biles-Thomas shoot.

Biles-Thomas, a U.S. Army soldier, has maintained his innocence. His first trial ended in a mistrial last month after jurors said they had read legal paperwork that inadvertently was included in evidence given to them to review.

Authorities said gunfire broke out when a group of men arrived uninvited to the party. Nineteen-year-old DelVaunte Johnson, 21-year-old Toshaun Banks and 23-year-old DeVaughn Gibson were killed.