Ohio inmate who escaped, stole correction officer's uniform captured, deputies say

Adrial Parks Sr., 43, was being held in jail on charges of obstructing official business and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

XENIA, Ohio — Deputies on Wednesday have found and captured an inmate who walked away from a work detail and took a corrections officer's uniform in Greene County this week.

Adrial Parks Sr., 43, was last seen in the downtown Xenia area Tuesday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office. Xenia is about 30 minutes east of Dayton.

The sheriff's office did not say where or what time Parks was found.