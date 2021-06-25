Ohio House unanimously passes anti-hazing bill

Due to an amendment being added to the bill, it will head back to the Ohio Senate for a final vote before going to Gov. Mike DeWine for his signature.

The Ohio House of Representatives unanimously passed a bill on Friday designed to prevent hazing across college campuses in Ohio.

Senate Bill 126, known as Collin's Law, earned all 89 votes by House members.

The bill was sponsored by Senators Stephanie Kunze and Therasa Gavarone. The law is meant to combat hazing by increasing penalties for those involved in hazing incidents on or off-campus.

Colleges and universities would be required to report hazing incident's under the law, in addition to providing anti-hazing training to students and faculty.

The bill was introduced following the 2018 death of Collin Wiant, an 18-year-old man who was killed in a hazing incident at Ohio University.

The bill also honors 20-year-old Stone Foltz, a Bowling Green State University sophomore who was killed following an alleged hazing ritual at a fraternity party in March.

